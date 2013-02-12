Two charged with killing Chicago teen who performed at inauguration

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago police say two men face murder charges in the slaying of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who performed at President Barack Obama’s inauguration days before she was killed.

Charged were Michael Ward, 18, and Kenneth Williams, 20, of Chicago. They each face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the January 29 attack, which also left two other teens wounded.

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said the shooting was over gang turf and was a case of mistaken identity.