Nephew of former Chicago mayor Daley indicted for manslaughter
December 3, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Nephew of former Chicago mayor Daley indicted for manslaughter

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Richard J. Vanecko, nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley and grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, was indicted on Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the 2004 death of a suburban Chicago man, a county judge said.

Cook County Circuit Judge Michael P. Toomin, who appointed former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb as a special prosecutor to lead a new investigation into the death of 21-year-old David Koschman, confirmed that a state criminal indictment had been filed Monday with the court.

The case has been controversial in the nation’s third-largest city because of a long-running Chicago Sun-Times investigation into why Vanecko was not charged when he allegedly threw a punch that caused Koschman’s death. Both the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office declined to charge Vanecko while his uncle was mayor, according to the Sun-Times.

Terrence Gillespie, reportedly an attorney for Vanecko, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune

