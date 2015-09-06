FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portion of Chicago park closed after body parts of child found
#U.S.
September 6, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Portion of Chicago park closed after body parts of child found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A portion of a Chicago park was closed on Sunday after a passerby found body parts of a child a day earlier, police said.

A police search in an area around a lagoon in Garfield Park has uncovered a child’s foot and other remains, Chicago police spokeswoman Janel Sedevic said.

The remains have been taken to a medical examiner for identification, she said.

Chicago police detectives and the marine unit were at the scene on Sunday for further investigation, she said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

