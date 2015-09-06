Portion of Chicago park closed after body parts of child found

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A portion of a Chicago park was closed on Sunday after a passerby found body parts of a child a day earlier, police said.

A police search in an area around a lagoon in Garfield Park has uncovered a child’s foot and other remains, Chicago police spokeswoman Janel Sedevic said.

The remains have been taken to a medical examiner for identification, she said.

Chicago police detectives and the marine unit were at the scene on Sunday for further investigation, she said.