Police give sketch of child after body parts found in Chicago park

An unidentified child is pictured in this composite sketch released by the Chicago Police Department in this September 10, 2015 handout image. REUTERS/Chicago Police Department/ Handout via Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Police released a composite sketch on Thursday of a toddler whose body parts were found over the weekend in a Chicago park, as investigators continued to scour the area and search for leads.

The child is likely African American, around 2 or 3 years old, Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy told a news conference.

The child has no ear piercings, which may indicate that the child is male, but “at this point, we’re not positive,” McCarthy said.

A torso has not been recovered, but the child’s foot and additional remains have been, police said. CNN reported that the toddler’s hands, feet and head were recovered, but Reuters was not able to confirm that.

CNN also said the child with curly black hair was dismembered and body parts were put in plastic bags, which were weighted down and put in a lagoon at the park. Police did not confirm the report with Reuters.

“We don’t know the events that have brought us to this point but I can tell you that we’re not going to rest until we solve this particular event,” McCarthy told the news conference.

“There was certainly a crime committed, maybe not a murder, but that’s irrelevant at this point because we need to find out what happened.”

At least a portion of Garfield Park remained closed on Thursday as police continued to investigate. Detectives, a marine unit and canine officers have been scouring the park, draining a lagoon and looking for leads, McCarthy said.

Close to 150 calls with tips about the case have come in since Wednesday, police said.

The composite sketch was compiled with the help of photos from a medical examiner, X-rays and the child’s remains.