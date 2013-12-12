Ex-teacher on FBI Most Wanted list pleads guilty to child porn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Washington schoolteacher on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday, officials said.

Eric Toth, a 31-year-old former camp counselor, fled the Washington area in 2008 as authorities investigated allegations he had kept child pornography on a camera at the U.S. capital’s private Beauvoir School, where he taught.

Toth was put on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted List in 2012. Nicaraguan police arrested him last April, and he was extradited to the United States.

“Eric Toth is every parent’s worst nightmare: a serial predator who took advantage of his position as a camp counselor and a teacher to sexually exploit children in his care,” Ronald Machen, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement.

Toth pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of production of child pornography and to one count each of misuse of a Social Security number and identity theft, the statement said.

Under a plea agreement, Toth faces 22 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 11, 2014.

The pornography charges stem from photographs and videos that Toth took of children while working in 2005 as a camp counselor in northwestern Wisconsin, as a teacher in 2006 at the Beauvoir School and at a Maryland home in 2007.

The materials were on a camera and media card found at the school in June 2008 and on a thumb drive found in Toth’s car when it was located at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in August 2008, the statement said.

Toth’s attorney, a public defender, was not immediately available for comment.