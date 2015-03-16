U.S. counter terrorism official faces new charges of voyeurism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An official in the U.S. State Department’s counter terrorism unit accused of soliciting a minor faces new charges of alleged stalking and voyeurism, Washington police said on Monday.

Daniel Rosen, 44, was arrested at his Washington home on Sunday after a search of his cellphone revealed women who were recorded without their consent, police said in a statement.

Rosen filmed about 40 videos of 24 victims while peering through the windows of their Washington homes between July 2013 and December 2014, according to charging documents.

He appeared in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Monday on one count each of voyeurism and stalking. He was permitted to stay confined at home until his next court date on April 21 as long as he does not access the Internet or use a camera or video equipment, including a phone that has a camera.

A government official has said Rosen was the director of an office in the State Department’s counter terrorism bureau. He was not a senior manager and was not involved in active counter terrorism operations, the official said.

The arrest follows an investigation that began after Rosen’s arrest on Feb. 24 in Fairfax County, Virginia, for soliciting a child for sex though the Internet. Rosen exchanged online messages with a Fairfax County detective posing as a 14-year-old girl over a two-month period, police said.

Rosen has been placed on administrative leave and his security clearance has been revoked.