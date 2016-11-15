Six Utah high school students stabbed, including teen suspect
Five students were stabbed inside a Utah high school boys' locker room on Tuesday before the 16-year-old male suspect turned the weapon on himself, school officials said.
NEW YORK Two former Chinese diplomats working at a construction company are facing U.S. charges that they schemed to force employees who received visas to perform work only for China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other facilities to instead provide private contracting work.
The complaint against Dan Zhong and Landong Wang made public on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court said among the sites that received such contracting work from their employees was a mansion matching the description of one tied to a U.N. bribery case.
The mayor of a tiny West Virginia town resigned on Tuesday after her comment on a Facebook post that called first lady Michelle Obama an "ape in heels" drew international attention, local media reported.
AUSTIN, Texas Texas plans to introduce a measure next year aimed at protecting women in bathrooms and locker rooms, a move that has raised concerns of activists who say the legislation is really an attempt to discriminate against transgender people.