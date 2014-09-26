FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York grand jury to hear evidence in police choke hold death
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 26, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

New York grand jury to hear evidence in police choke hold death

Ellen Wulfhorst

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A grand jury will begin hearing evidence next week in the controversial case of Eric Garner, who died after New York police put him in a banned choke hold.

The July 17 death of Garner, a 43-year-old black father of six, spurred national debate over how U.S. police treat minorities.

The issue intensified the following month when a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. Brown’s death sparked violent protests in the St. Louis suburb.

Garner’s death in New York City was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner, who said police officers killed him by compressing his neck and chest as they restrained him for selling loose cigarettes.

Garner’s health problems, including asthma and obesity, were contributing factors, the medical examiner said.

The grand jury will determine whether anyone should be criminally charged in Garner’s death.

A meeting on Monday of a grand jury was confirmed by the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the municipal police union which says the officers acted properly.

“We are confident that, if the evidence is fairly presented to the grand jury, they will conclude that, while this was a sad and tragic event resulting from Mr. Garner’s resistance to arrest, the officers acted properly and within the scope of the law,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

The police department’s patrol guide bans officers from using choke holds, saying they can be deadly.

Dan Donovan, the district attorney of Staten Island, New York, last month said he would convene a grand jury and present evidence in the Garner case, but a spokesman on Friday declined to comment on whether the panel was meeting on Monday.

A video of police arresting Garner, in which he can be heard saying repeatedly he could not breathe, went viral on the Internet, helping draw attention to the case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.