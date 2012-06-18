FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenth day without verdict in Philadelphia church case
#U.S.
June 18, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Tenth day without verdict in Philadelphia church case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in the child sex abuse trial of a Roman Catholic monsignor will be back for an eleventh day of deliberations after discussions on Monday ended without a verdict.

After a 10-week trial, the jury is “struggling” to reach a decision on Monsignor William Lynn, the highest-ranking U.S. church official to stand trial in the church’s wide-ranging pedophilia trial.

No questions were raised on Monday by jurors, who will return at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday for Day 11 of deliberations.

Lynn, 61, who was secretary of the clergy for the Philadelphia Archdioceses, is accused of conspiracy and child endangerment, and prosecutors charge he covered up child sex abuse allegations against priests.

On trial with him is Reverend James Brennan, who is charged with child endangerment and attempted rape of a 14-year-old child in 1996.

Reporting by Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jackie Frank

