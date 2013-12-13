FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio man guilty of arson in retrial for deadly Cleveland blaze
December 13, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio man guilty of arson in retrial for deadly Cleveland blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A federal jury in Cleveland found a man guilty on Friday of setting a blaze that killed a woman and eight children in the deadliest house fire in the city’s history, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Antun Lewis, 29, was convicted two years ago of arson, but had been granted a new trial by a federal judge who had found that prosecutors relied too heavily on unreliable witnesses in the earlier trial, including jailhouse informants.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

