Ohio man faces additional charges in murders of three women

Michael Madison, 35, is pictured in this East Cleveland Police Department booking photo taken July 19, 2013, and released on July 23, 2013. REUTERS/East Cleveland Police Department/Handout via Reuters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Accused serial killer Michael Madison faced additional charges on Monday in connection with the slayings of three women whose decomposing bodies were found wrapped in plastic bags around his suburban Cleveland home.

Madison, 35, a convicted sex offender, already was charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping in a case reminiscent of 11 slayings committed several years ago by Anthony Sowell, one of Cleveland’s most notorious mass murderers. A grand jury on Monday charged Madison with raping his victims and abusing their corpses.

Madison was arrested July 19 after police, drawn by the stench of decomposing flesh, discovered the remains of Shirellda Terry, 18, in a garage behind his apartment in East Cleveland.

The following day the body of Shetisha Sheeley, 28, was discovered in a weeded lot two houses from Madison’s apartment, and the remains of Angela Deskins, 38, were discovered in the basement of a vacant house near his home, according to police.

Two of the victims, Terry and Sheeley, were found to have been strangled. The cause of Deskins’ death has yet to be determined.

During a police interview, Madison mentioned the name of Sowell, a Cleveland serial killer, according to East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton. Sowell was convicted of murdering 11 women and dumping their bodies in garbage bags in and around his home in 2009.

Aggravated murder is a capital offense in Ohio, but prosecutors have not decided whether they would seek the death penalty if Madison were convicted.

East Cleveland Municipal Judge William Dawson ordered Madison on July 22 to remain held on a $6 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Madison was confined in the same lockup as Ariel Castro, the former school bus driver who pleaded guilty to abducting and holding three young women captive in his home for roughly a decade during which they were starved, beaten and sexually assaulted.

He faces life in prison without parole plus 1,000 years under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

