Texas man calls to confess to 1970s Oregon murders, police say

EDINBURG, Texas (Reuters) - A 63-year-old registered sex offender in Texas was arrested over the weekend after he called police to confess to two unsolved murders that took place more than three decades ago in Portland, Oregon, authorities said on Monday.

Portland homicide detectives arrested Jeffrey Paul Cutlip in Brownsville, Texas, where he called police on Saturday to admit his role in slayings that occurred in 1975 and 1977, according to a Portland police statement.

Police said further details on the cases, including the names of the victims, would be disclosed “at a later time.”

An Oregon sex offender bulletin shows Cutlip was convicted of sodomy and burglary in December 1982, and that he had used weapons to “gain compliance” from adult female strangers.

Cutlip remained in the Cameron County, Texas, jail on Monday awaiting extradition to Oregon, police said.

That process could take weeks, said Sergeant Pete Simpson, a spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau.

“The detectives have a lot of work to do,” he said. “The families have to be notified.”

As for someone calling to confess to a long-ago crime, Simpson said, “It does happen every now and then.”