FBI joins probe in fatal shooting of Colorado bicyclist

DENVER (Reuters) - The FBI has joined an investigation into the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in a part of northern Colorado where a woman was recently hit by a bullet in the neck while driving, authorities said on Wednesday.

A motorist discovered the body of John Jacoby, a part-time caretaker with the town’s parks department, on Monday alongside a rural road in the town of Windsor, police said. He had been shot twice.

Last month, 20-year-old Cori Romero was driving along Interstate 25 northwest west of Windsor when her driver’s side window shattered, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Romero was able to pull over safely and discovered that she had been shot in the neck.

Amy Sanders, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver office, said the agency was providing assistance to Windsor police, but declined to say whether the probe was exploring a link between the shootings.

The Denver Post reported that local police said on Monday they are looking into whether the cases are connected.

Romero has recovered from her wound, and police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

A series of reports in recent weeks about vehicle windows or windshields shattered in the area has led to speculation that the incidents may be connected, although police have not confirmed gunfire was involved in those incidents.

A day before the Romero shooting, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger window of a van they were using to transport prisoners from suburban Denver had been shattered. No officers or inmates were injured, police said.

The investigation into the Jacoby shooting and the other incidents involves multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, Windsor Police Lieutenant Richard Higuera said, adding that authorities so far have not found any connection.

“Obviously, we’re working with other agencies and haven’t excluded anything,” Higuera said.

Wade Willis, Windsor’s parks and open space manager, said Jacoby was a “fixture in the community” who provided upkeep on the town’s parks and other facilities.

“Almost everyone in the town knew him in one way or another,” Willis said. “He seemed to have a special bond with everyone he encountered.”