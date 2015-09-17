Police probing string of Colorado shootings appeal to tipster, reward now $50,000

DENVER (Reuters) - A task force probing a series of apparent random shootings in northern Colorado appealed on Thursday to an anonymous tipster to contact them again, as the FBI increased reward money for information on the cases to $50,000.

The Northern Colorado Task Force, comprised of local and federal law enforcement agencies, was formed in May to investigate a series of shootings in a wide area of the state north of Denver.

David Moore, spokesman for the task force, said at a Thursday news conference that last month a tipster called the multiagency hotline with information, and investigators want to speak to that person again.

“You are encouraged to contact the task force again, by any method you are comfortable with, and give specific details to support why you believe what you have already reported is accurate,” Moore said, addressing the still-unidentified tipster.

Authorities have linked the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in the town of Windsor in May with the April wounding several miles away of a 20-year-old motorist who was struck by gunfire as she drove on Interstate 25.

Two other shootings that occurred 15 minutes apart on June 3 in the city of Loveland are also being investigated by the task force. In those incidents, a motorcyclist was fired on but not struck, and a 65-year-old man standing on a street corner was shot dead.

In June, investigators said they were looking for a faded orange pickup truck that could be tied to some of the shootings, and Moore said the task force has cleared 10 people earlier identified as persons of interest.

The FBI has increased the reward to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the four shootings, Moore said.

Separately, Moore said police are looking into the firing of gunshots into an unoccupied school and a healthcare clinic in the city of Fort Collins last weekend to see if they are connected to the earlier shootings.

There were no injuries in either incident, he said, although there were people inside the clinic when the building was hit by gunfire.

Moore said the task force has so far found no connection between the Colorado shootings and “other seemingly random shooting incidents in the United States.”

Authorities in the Phoenix area are investigating 11 possible highway shootings since Aug. 29 along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 10.