Woman shot by Colorado homeowner to face trespass charges

(Reuters) - A 21-year-old woman who was shot after she wandered drunk into a Colorado couple’s home in the middle of the night will face charges of felony trespassing, her lawyer said on Saturday.

Zoey Ripple walked through an unlocked screen door leading into the bedroom of the couple, who said they shouted for her to leave before the husband fired a single gunshot in the dark when she kept coming into the room.

Ripple, who was unarmed, was shot in the hip during the incident on Wednesday in Boulder, Colorado. In a 911 call, the couple said she appeared to be “kind of stoned or something.”

Police said Ripple’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. She is recovering in a hospital, her lawyer, Colette Cribari, said.

An arrest warrant for Ripple is expected to be issued in the coming days and she plans to turn herself in, Cribari said, citing conversations with prosecutors.

The couple is not expected to face any charges because of Colorado’s “Make My Day” law, which allows people to use deadly force against home intruders, Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett has said.

Cribari called the felony charge too severe for Ripple, who is a recent graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“She wasn’t trying to commit a crime. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Cribari said. “You would hope getting shot would be enough punishment.”