U.S. makes "numerous" drug-related arrests in Connecticut
April 3, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

U.S. makes "numerous" drug-related arrests in Connecticut

Scott Malone

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Officials launched what they described as a “massive” wave of arrests on Wednesday, relating to heroin and cocaine trafficking in southeastern Connecticut.

“Homeland Security Investigations, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are executing numerous federal and state arrest and search warrants at locations in southeastern Connecticut,” said Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Numerous arrests” have been made, said Tom Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut, though he declined to say how many people would ultimately be rounded up. The arrests focus on a large-scale heroin and cocaine trafficking ring, he said.

Feinstein said further information “about this massive law enforcement operation” would be announced later on Wednesday.

Editing by Paul Thomasch and Bernadette Baum

