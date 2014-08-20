Two suspected bank robbers lead police on wild chase in Connecticut

WESTPORT Conn. (Reuters) - Two Connecticut men suspected of robbing a bank led police on a wild car and foot chase on Tuesday before being arrested, authorities said.

Jermaine Cowan, 35, and Carmello DeKane, 30, face charges including second-degree robbery after holding up a bank in Westport, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects then fled in a car, driving the wrong way down Merritt Parkway.

After crashing into two cars and hitting a guard rail, the two men ran into a wooded area off the parkway in Norwalk, a city that borders Westport, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

DeKane, the suspected driver, faces additional charges that include engaging police in pursuit. Both men, who authorities said had extensive criminal records, are being held on $85,000 bond.