Woman raped in Connecticut by man she met on dating app: police
#U.S.
March 2, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Woman raped in Connecticut by man she met on dating app: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Massachusetts woman was raped in New Haven, Connecticut, on Monday by a man she met through an online dating app, police said.

The 22-year-old woman told police she traveled to a multifamily home in the city after corresponding with the man on the “Tagged” app, but when she entered the building he pulled a gun and raped her on a second-floor landing.

She called police shortly after the attack and a suspect was apprehended in the building. New Haven Police arrested Timothy Turner, of Waterbury, Connecticut, and charged him with crimes including first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

It was not immediately clear if the man had retained a lawyer.“With the ever-growing popularity of dating applications and certain on-line dating sites, these crimes are being reported more and more across the country,” New Haven Police spokesman David Hartman said in an emailed statement. “One should never agree to meet a stranger at a private unfamiliar location.”

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
