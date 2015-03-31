Admitted Connecticut prom killer enters insanity plea

(L-R) Attorney Edward Gavin, Christopher Plaskon's uncle and guardian Paul Healy, Plaskon and attorney Richard Meehan, Jr. attend a probable cause hearing in the stabbing death of Maren Sanchez at Connecticut Superior Court in Milford, Connecticut, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Arnold Gold/Pool

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A 17-year-old Connecticut boy who admitted nearly a year ago that he stabbed a female classmate to death in a school hallway hours before their junior prom pleaded not guilty due to insanity on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Christopher Plaskon, charged with murdering 16-year-old Maren Sanchez in a staircase hallway at Jonathan Law High School in April 2014, told Superior Court Judge Frank Iannotti that psychiatric evaluations showed their client suffered from “mental disease or defect and or extreme emotional disturbance” at the time of the attack.

Plaskon, who is being held on $3 million bail and is being tried as an adult, appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit wearing dark-rimmed glasses. He did not speak during the proceedings.

Prosecutors requested 90 days to conduct their own psychiatric evaluation, granted by the judge, who scheduled a July 7 return court date.

Plaskon’s attorney, Richard Meehan, who said last year that his client was taking anti-psychotic and anti-anxiety medications, and that for a time was on 24-hour suicide watch, declined comment when asked about Plaskon’s current mental state. But he said a three-judge panel is preferable to a jury, a request granted to the defense last year by the judge.

“Juries in insanity-defense cases have not historically issued verdicts favorable to defendants,” he said.

Prosecutor Kevin Lawlor said that after the state completes its own psychiatric evaluation of Plaskon, it will decide whether to accept the insanity plea, calling such a move “possible ... but not likely.”

Police say Plaskon attacked Sanchez, junior class president and National Honor Society student, in a hallway on the Friday morning of the prom, fatally stabbing her in the neck and torso. Police believe that he killed her after she rejected his invitation to the annual formal dance.

A knife was recovered in a hallway near the crime scene, a police report states. A witness saw Plaskon discard the bloody knife onto a hallway floor, according to the report.

As he was taken into custody, covered in blood, Plaskon told the arresting officer: “I did it. Just arrest me,” according to court documents.

Plaskon faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, he could be detained at the state’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Middletown, or released earlier if doctors determine he is no longer a danger to himself or others.