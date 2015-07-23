FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Connecticut man gets 7 years prison for woman's firecracker death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A 19-year-old Connecticut man who caused the death of his friend’s sister when he threw a lit firecracker into their family’s apartment was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, court records show.

Eric Morelli had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of 19-year-old Kristen Milano, who died in June 2014 of smoke inhalation, the result of a fire sparked by the firecracker.

Morelli had been throwing firecrackers at the building in an attempt to get his friend’s attention.

Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden in New Britain sentenced him to 15 years in prison, suspended after seven years, followed by five years probation.

“Eric never intended to harm anyone that night. He is deeply sorry for his spontaneous and impulsive act which has now caused so much pain,” said his attorney Raymond Hassett, after sentencing.

Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Walsh

