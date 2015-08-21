Three Connecticut teens plead guilty in fatal shooting and robbery

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Three Connecticut teenagers have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an 18-year-old man last year while stealing his cellphone.

Robert Stevenson, 17, and Cheyenne Concepcion, 19, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday to the felony murder of Jonathan Torres in September 2014, in Enfield, Connecticut, while a third man, Takai Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said Brown drove the other teens to and from the crime scene and was a lookout, but he did not directly participate in the murder.

Prosecutors told Superior Court Judge Joan Alexander that Stevenson and Concepcion robbed Torres of his iPhone and headphones, and that Stevenson fatally shot Torres.

The teens will be sentenced on Oct. 30. Stevenson could receive up to 32 years in prison, Conception up to 30 years and Brown up to 12 years.

(This story has been refiled to correct potential sentence of Brown to 12 years, not five)