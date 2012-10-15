FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut man arrested in Thanksgiving murder of his mother
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 15, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Connecticut man arrested in Thanksgiving murder of his mother

Jason McLure

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 48-year-old man has been accused of murdering his 74-year-old mother and two others on Thanksgiving Day 2010, police in East Hartford, Connecticut said on Monday.

Brett Bednarz was charged with three counts of murder as well as violation of a protective order and burglary in the slaying of his mother, Beverly Thierren, and two of her tenants, Michael Ramsey, 53, and Pamela Johns, 60.

Police declined to release information regarding a possible motive for the attack or reason for Bednarz’s arrest at this time.

Bednarz was questioned soon after the killings and police searched his home in December 2010, but he was not charged until almost two years later.

The Connecticut man was being held on $3 million bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Efforts to contact his defense lawyer were unsuccessful.

At the time of the killings, police had described a grisly scene that “exhibits extreme violence and trauma with regard to the method and amount of injury to all the victims.”

After the bodies were found in the mother’s home in East Hartford, it took five days for two of the victims to be identified.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg, desking by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.