Elderly couple die, Kansas City crime spree death toll hits five

(Reuters) - A husband and wife critically injured last week during a crime spree in a normally tranquil Kansas City neighborhood have died, raising the death toll from the attacks to five, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

George Taylor, 80, and Ann Taylor, 86, were beaten and three other people were shot dead a week ago in the Woodbridge neighborhood near a country club.

Brandon Howell, 34, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and prosecutors are considering additional charges after the deaths of George and Ann Taylor, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Police responding to reports of a shooting on Sept. 2 found a woman dead in a driveway from a shotgun wound, the Taylors critically injured in a basement, and a man and a woman dead in a neighboring front yard.

Howell was taken into custody later that day after police suspected him of assaulting three people at a motel about 20 miles from the neighborhood where the five people were attacked.

Police said they found an SUV parked near the motel that had been taken from the home where people had been killed earlier in the day. Howell was arrested along Interstate 29 with a shotgun tucked in a pants leg and keys to the SUV, police said.

Howell has also been charged with armed criminal action, assault, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.