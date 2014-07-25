FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas politician charged by FBI with taking bribes
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 25, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas politician charged by FBI with taking bribes

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Dallas County Commissioner and outspoken minority rights community leader John Wiley Price was arrested on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on graft charges that included taking bribes.

Price, 64 and a Democrat, was charged with 13 counts of criminal activity in an elaborate scheme dating back to 2001 that also included suspected mail fraud and falsifying tax returns.

Price, charged with three co-defendants, entered a not-guilty plea at federal court on Friday and did not speak with reporters. Price, Dallas County’s first black commissioner, has denied wrongdoing.

The U.S. government alleges that Price took $950,000 in bribes in cash, cars and property in exchange for favorable votes on the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

FBI agents raided his home and office in 2011 with search warrants alleging theft, bribery and money laundering.

Price has served as a Dallas County Commissioner since 1985, representing a district with a large minority population.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.