Texas day care worker charged with producing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas day care worker was arrested on Wednesday on charges that she produced pornography with a little girl in her care, prosecutors said.

Christina Cortez, 38, of Corpus Christi, is charged with making the sexually explicit images and sending them to Matthew Harbin, 29, of Brownsville, who faces similar charges, federal prosecutors said. Cortez made her initial appearance before a magistrate on Wednesday.

The crime was uncovered when Harbin sent the images to an undercover officer in England, using the e-mail address “dirtysickmind@yahoo.com,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson.

Harbin told the undercover officer he had more photos, and later sent five more pictures of the same little girl in more graphic poses.

Magidson said Cortez told Harbin that she wanted to engage in sexual activity with children.

Magidson says Harbin also is in custody. The day care center was not identified, and officials did not say how old the child was.