FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas day care worker charged with producing child pornography
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 6, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

Texas day care worker charged with producing child pornography

Jim Forsyth

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas day care worker was arrested on Wednesday on charges that she produced pornography with a little girl in her care, prosecutors said.

Christina Cortez, 38, of Corpus Christi, is charged with making the sexually explicit images and sending them to Matthew Harbin, 29, of Brownsville, who faces similar charges, federal prosecutors said. Cortez made her initial appearance before a magistrate on Wednesday.

The crime was uncovered when Harbin sent the images to an undercover officer in England, using the e-mail address “dirtysickmind@yahoo.com,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson.

Harbin told the undercover officer he had more photos, and later sent five more pictures of the same little girl in more graphic poses.

Magidson said Cortez told Harbin that she wanted to engage in sexual activity with children. 

Magidson says Harbin also is in custody. The day care center was not identified, and officials did not say how old the child was.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.