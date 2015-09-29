Michigan man charged with ax-killing ordered held after hearing

DETROIT (Reuters) - A judge ordered a Michigan man accused of killing his step-grandfather with an ax to be jailed without bail on a first-degree murder charge after a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Jesse Gunderson, 26, is accused of killing Danny Dart, 58, on Saturday outside his home in the Detroit suburb of Wayne.

Prosecutors said Gunderson was in the backyard of Dart’s home where he had been living for several weeks when he fatally struck Dart in the head with an ax on Saturday evening. A motive for the killing was not known, prosecutors said.

Relatives told local media Gunderson does not remember the attack on Dart, who they said was Gunderson’s step-grandfather.

Judge Laura Mack entered a not guilty plea on Gunderson’s behalf during the appearance in the 29th District Court in Wayne and ordered him jailed without bail, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Convictions on first-degree murder carry a life sentence without parole.

Gunderson is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 6.