FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan man charged with ax-killing ordered held after hearing
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 29, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan man charged with ax-killing ordered held after hearing

Ryan Felton

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A judge ordered a Michigan man accused of killing his step-grandfather with an ax to be jailed without bail on a first-degree murder charge after a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Jesse Gunderson, 26, is accused of killing Danny Dart, 58, on Saturday outside his home in the Detroit suburb of Wayne.

Prosecutors said Gunderson was in the backyard of Dart’s home where he had been living for several weeks when he fatally struck Dart in the head with an ax on Saturday evening. A motive for the killing was not known, prosecutors said.

Relatives told local media Gunderson does not remember the attack on Dart, who they said was Gunderson’s step-grandfather.

Judge Laura Mack entered a not guilty plea on Gunderson’s behalf during the appearance in the 29th District Court in Wayne and ordered him jailed without bail, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Convictions on first-degree murder carry a life sentence without parole.

Gunderson is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 6.

Reporting by Ryan Felton; Editing by David Bailey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.