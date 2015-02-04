FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Missing 86-year-old Detroit lottery winner found dead: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 86-year-old Detroit man whose family said he disappeared a day after winning $20,000 in the lottery in December was found stabbed to death in a vacant house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Arthur Neal Jr., whose family said he went missing on Dec. 20, was found dead on Sunday afternoon, said Officer Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit police spokeswoman. Neal was reported missing on Dec. 28, she said.

Family members told local media that Neal won $20,000 in the lottery on Dec. 19. Police have not confirmed the lottery win, Kirkwood said. A Michigan Lottery representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

An autopsy determined that he died from multiple stab wounds, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
