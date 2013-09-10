FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit convict accused of stabbing deputy with comb arrested
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 10, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Detroit convict accused of stabbing deputy with comb arrested

Bernie Woodall, Steve Neavling

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A convict accused of stabbing a Detroit deputy sheriff several times in the neck with a plastic comb, stealing his uniform and vanishing from a courthouse was arrested late on Monday after a large-scale manhunt, authorities said.

Detroit police caught 25-year-old Abraham Pearson in a rundown area of the city’s east side, capping a 14-hour citywide search of rooftops, abandoned buildings and cemeteries.

The deputy, Harrison Tolliver, 63, was treated at a hospital and released, according to a hospital spokesman.

At the courthouse, the deputy was transferring three prisoners, including Pearson, to a holding cell, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon said.

As he took the handcuffs off Pearson to put him in the cell, Pearson attacked him with a plastic comb that had been sharpened into a weapon, Napoleon said.

Pearson handcuffed the deputy and took part of his uniform, his keys, cell phone and radio, the sheriff’s office said. The other two prisoners did not intervene or leave the cell during the attack.

Police believe Pearson left the courthouse and stole a minivan after forcing the driver from the vehicle. The van was found abandoned about 2 miles from the courthouse, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters.

Pearson, who also is known as Derreck White, was facing 10 to 15 years in prison after being convicted August 26 of carjacking and armed robbery, according to court and jail electronic records.

Pearson had a lengthy criminal history, said Wayne County Sheriff’s spokesman Dennis Niemiec.

Additional reporting by Steve Neavling; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Tim Gaynor and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.