Three slain in Detroit apartment, latest in series of killings

DETROIT (Reuters) - Two men and a woman were found shot dead in their Detroit apartment on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of shooting incidents in the city.

The killings came two days after a gunman opened fire on what police said was an illegal gambling den in a barber shop, killing three people and injuring six.

Friday’s shooting victims were in their 20s and 30s, police said.

Police told reporters on the scene that the shootings appeared to be drug related, according to WWJ Newsradio. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that report.

In 2012, Detroit’s homicide rate reached a 20-year high at 54.6 homicides per 100,000 people, according to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A rash of killings in Detroit has claimed several victims in the past week, including a pregnant woman, a law student and the brother of a local minister. The number of homicides is still lower than it was at this time last year, down from 331 in 2012 to 298 before Friday’s shooting.