Detroit man held in woman's killing, search goes on for children

(Reuters) - A Detroit man is in custody in Georgia on suspicion that he killed the mother of his child and investigators are questioning him in the hope that he can help them find her two missing children, Detroit police said on Thursday.

Erin Justice, 28, was booked into the Fulton County Jail late on Wednesday after being picked up by an Atlanta-area major offenders task force on a warrant issued by the Detroit police, according to police and electronic jail records.

Police believe Justice killed Alicia Fox, whose body was found on Monday in an abandoned house on Detroit’s west side, and are seeking a murder charge, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told a news conference.

Fox’s children, an 8-month-old who is Justice’s child, and a 6-year-old, are missing and Detroit investigators were questioning Justice on Thursday in the hope he could help police locate them, Craig said.

“Certainly we believe that he has information that can lead us to the children, that we can locate the children, but we are not certain,” Craig said.

He said he was not sure when Justice would be returned to Detroit.

Police believe Fox was killed at the house she shared with Justice, which is different from the address where her body was found, Craig said. Police found blood at their house, he said.

Police have also arrested a 27-year-old Detroit man who they expect will be charged as an accessory after the fact in the case, Craig said. He gave no other details about the man or the circumstances that would explain the expected charge.