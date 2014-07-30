Detroit boy killed by stray bullet while sleeping in bed

(Reuters) - An 8-year-old Detroit boy who was sleeping in his bed was struck and killed on Wednesday by a stray bullet fired from outside his home, police said.

The boy died at a hospital of a single gunshot wound. No arrests have been made yet but there is a person of interest who is being investigated, they said.

The boy, identified by family and neighbors as Jakari Pearson, lived at the home with his mother. At least three shots were fired into his bedroom, broadcaster WDIV Local 4 reported.

“He was just a little boy, trying to enjoy life,” his aunt, Denise Berry, told the TV station.