Prosecutors will not retry former Dewey & LeBoeuf chairman: source

Steven Davis former Chairman for law firm Dewey and Leboeuf exits the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Manhattan prosecutors will not retry Steven Davis, the former chairman of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, after an earlier trial ended in a hung jury, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Prosecutors do plan to retry former Dewey Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders, according to his attorney, Andrew Frisch.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether the other former Dewey executive who was tried alongside Davis - Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine - would face a second trial.

The three men were accused of using illegal accounting adjustments to mask the firm’s teetering finances between 2008 and 2012 and convince lenders and investors, including Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, that the law firm was still healthy.

They were charged with grand larceny, scheming to defraud and violating New York’s securities law, the Martin Act.

The case ended in a mistrial on Oct. 19, with a jury reporting it was deadlocked on most of the counts after more than three weeks of deliberation. It had earlier acquitted the three defendants of several lesser counts of falsifying business records.

It was one of the most significant white-collar prosecutions brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance since he took office in 2010.

A prosecutor said at a hearing Friday in the separate criminal case of Zachary Warren, a former Dewey client relations manager, that the district attorney’s office still considering retrying at least some of the case, according to Warren’s lawyer.

A hearing is scheduled in the case early on Monday, when prosecutors are expected to say more about how they plan to proceed.

Dewey & LeBoeuf once had as many as 1,400 lawyers before going bankrupt in May 2012. Its collapse is the largest of a law firm in U.S. history.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.