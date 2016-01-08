Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf chairman reaches deal, averts retrial

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The former chairman of U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf has reached an agreement with prosecutors to avoid a retrial on fraud charges stemming from the law firm’s collapse, his lawyer said at a hearing on Friday.

The agreement will bar the ex-chairman, Steven Davis, from practicing law in New York for five years, though he can practice in other states or abroad, his lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz, said at the hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Davis will also be barred from appearing before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for five years.

But the charges against Davis will be dropped if he abides by the agreement, according to Abramowitz.

Two of Davis’ former Dewey colleagues, executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders, were previously offered plea deals, but have not accepted them, their attorneys said after the hearing.

A new trial for the two men has been tentatively set for Sept. 12.

“He’s innocent,” said DiCarmine’s lawyer Austin Campriello of his client. The deal offered to DiCarmine included 500 hours of community service but no jail time.

The deal offered Sanders included one to three years in prison. Andrew Frisch, his lawyer, said he would move to dismiss the charges against Sanders, saying it was unjust for him to face trial twice.

“There comes a point where it’s fundamentally not fair and it’s un-American,” he said.

Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders were accused of using illegal accounting adjustments to mask the firm’s teetering finances between 2008 and 2012 and convince lenders and investors, including Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, that the law firm was still healthy.

They were charged with grand larceny, scheming to defraud and violating New York’s securities law, the Martin Act.

The first trial in the case ended in a mistrial on Oct. 19, with a jury reporting it was deadlocked on most of the counts after more than three weeks of deliberation. It had earlier acquitted the three defendants of several lesser counts of falsifying business records.

Once one of the largest U.S. law firms with 1,400 lawyers, Dewey filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Zachary Warren, a former Dewey client relations manager facing a separate criminal case over the firm’s collapse, is expected to go to trial in March.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.