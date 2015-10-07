FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jurors in N.Y. acquit ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf execs of some criminal counts
October 7, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Stephen DiCarmine (L), former executive director for law firm Dewey and Leboeuf, exits the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York jury acquitted three former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf of some charges but remained deadlocked on others, including the most serious charge of grand larceny.

Former Chairman Steven Davis, former Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders were found not guilty on numerous falsifying business records counts after a judge ordered the jury to render a partial verdict.

They are accused of using accounting fraud to hide the firm’s teetering finances from lenders between 2008 and 2012. Dewey’s bankruptcy in 2012 was the largest ever for a U.S. law firm.

Reporting by Joseph Ax

