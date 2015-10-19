Jury deadlocked in Dewey & LeBoeuf executives' criminal trial

Stephen DiCarmine (L), former executive director for law firm Dewey and Leboeuf, exits the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A jury in the criminal case against three former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf said on Monday that it was deadlocked.

The judge overseeing the trial against former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders asked the jury if it was hopelessly deadlocked after they sent him a note saying they could not reach a verdict. The jurors have been deliberating for 22 days.

This is the third time that jurors in the case have said they could not reach a verdict on the bulk of the counts, including the most serious ones: grand larceny, scheme to defraud and violating New York’s securities law, the Martin Act.

The three defendants are accused of defrauding lenders and investors by leading them into believing the firm was healthy even as it faced revenue shortfalls and a crushing debt load that led to its demise. If convicted on grand larceny charges, each of the defendants faces up to 25 years in prison.

Jurors issued partial verdicts in the case last week and the week before that, acquitting all three defendants on several lesser counts of falsifying business records.