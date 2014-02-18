FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former New York disc jockey indicted on child sex charge
February 18, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Former New York disc jockey indicted on child sex charge

Zachary Cook

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Retired rock radio disc jockey Dave Herman on Tuesday was indicted on a charge of trying to take a 7-year-old girl to the U.S. Virgin Islands from New Jersey for sex.

A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey indicted Herman, on one count of attempting to transport and engage in sexual activity with a minor. He was arrested in October and remains jailed without bond.

If convicted of the charge, Herman faces a sentence ranging from 10 years in prison to life.

The criminal charge stems from a series of online chats, beginning in 2012, between Herman and an undercover officer from the Bergen County, New Jersey, prosecutors office posing as a 36-year-old woman with a young daughter.

Prosecutors said Herman, who has homes in Airmont, New York, and St. Croix, tried to set up sexual encounters with what he thought was a 7-year-old girl in New York and in New Jersey, and in September bought airline tickets to St. Croix for the woman and child.

The child was, in fact, fictitious.

Herman was arrested on October 24, 2013 at the St. Croix airport, where prosecutors said he expected to meet the girl and her mother.

A spokesman for Herman’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Herman was a well-known disc jockey in the New York area on radio station WNEW-FM beginning in the 1970s.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
