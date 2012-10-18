Colorado police probe dismembered body, suspect under arrest

DENVER (Reuters) - A 24-year-old Colorado man was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder after the dismembered remains of a woman who may be his missing mother were found in his car, police said on Wednesday.

Ari Ligget was arrested after police made the grisly discovery in the car he was driving, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

According to police, Ligget and his 56-year-old mother, who lived together, were reported missing by family members on Monday.

Investigators determined through credit card receipts that the pair had traveled to western Colorado. But on Wednesday, a Greenwood Village, Colorado, police officer spotted the missing vehicle near their residence south of Denver.

The driver, later identified as Ligget, attempted to elude police and crashed the car, and was captured after a brief foot chase.

Police said the “dismembered remains of a deceased adult female” were found in the back seat of the car. The body has yet to be positively identified.