Siblings admit to bank robbery in multistate crime spree

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21 (L-R); are pictured in this combination image of law enforcement photographs released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Two siblings serving lengthy prison sentences in Colorado in connection with a multistate crime spree pleaded guilty on Monday to related federal bank robbery and firearms charges in Georgia.

Lee Grace Dougherty, 30, and her brother Ryan Edward Dougherty, 23, admitted to stealing $5,168 from a bank in Valdosta on August 2, 2011. They face decades-long sentences for the Georgia charges when they are sentenced on December 17.

Along with their brother Dylan Dougherty Stanley, the Florida siblings made national headlines last year after authorities accused them of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing the Georgia bank before fleeing to southern Colorado.

The trio engaged in a running gun battle with police before crashing their stolen car near Walsenburg, Colorado, about 160 miles south of Denver. All three were arrested at the crash scene.

A police officer shot Lee Dougherty in the leg after she pointed a pistol at officers, according to federal court records.

In April, the three pleaded guilty in Colorado to charges connected to the spree. Dylan Dougherty Stanley was sentenced to 32 years for first-degree assault, while Ryan Dougherty received 18 years on five counts of felony menacing. Lee Dougherty got 24 years for felony menacing and attempted first-degree assault.

Under their plea agreements, any sentence they could receive for the Florida and Georgia cases would run concurrent with the Colorado sentences.

In Georgia, the bank robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The punishment for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence ranges from 10 years to life in prison.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 27, did not enter a change of plea on Monday because his attorney had a scheduling conflict, said U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sue McKinney.

The three still face charges in Pasco County, Florida, including attempted murder of a police officer, according to the state attorney’s office on Monday.