Siblings in multistate crime spree get 35 years in Georgia case

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, (L-R); are pictured in this combination image of law enforcement photographs released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Three Florida siblings at the center of a multistate crime spree and manhunt last year were each sentenced on Monday to more than 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal bank robbery and firearms charges in Georgia.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 27, Lee Grace Dougherty, 30, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 23, admitted earlier this year to firing shots at the ceiling and stealing $5,168 from a bank in Valdosta in August 2011 during a cross-country spree that made national headlines.

The siblings were also accused of shooting at a Florida police officer before robbing the Georgia bank and fleeing to southern Colorado, where they were caught following a high-speed chase and shootout.

Each of the siblings received a sentence of 35 years and eight months in the Georgia case. In addition, they will have to serve five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said on Monday.

They each will have repay CertusBank $1,738, according to prosecutors.

In April, the trio pleaded guilty in Colorado to charges connected to the spree, which ended when they crashed their stolen car near Walsenburg, about 160 miles south of Denver, after engaging in a running gun battle with police.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley was sentenced in Colorado to 32 years for first-degree assault, while Ryan Dougherty received 18 years on five counts of felony menacing. Lee Dougherty got 24 years for felony menacing and attempted first-degree assault.

The siblings still face charges in Pasco County, Florida, including attempted murder of a police officer.

As part of their plea agreements, their sentence in Georgia and any punishment they receive in Florida will run concurrent with the Colorado prison terms. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Eric Beech)