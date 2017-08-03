FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 minutes ago
U.S. man pleads guilty to illegally exporting space components to Russia, China
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
Lifestyle
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 3, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 18 minutes ago

U.S. man pleads guilty to illegally exporting space components to Russia, China

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring to illegally export radiation hardened integrated circuits for use in Russian and Chinese space programs, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Peter Zuccarelli, 62, of Plano, Texas, received approximately $1.5 million from an unnamed co-conspirator to purchase the circuits for Chinese and Russian customers, in violation of strict export controls, the statement said.

Zuccarelli faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.