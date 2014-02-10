FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican national sentenced to 30 years in U.S. 'Fast and Furious' case
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 10, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican national sentenced to 30 years in U.S. 'Fast and Furious' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUCSON, Arizona (Reuters) - A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a late-night gunfight near the Arizona border in 2010 was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in federal prison.

Manuel Osorio-Arellanes, 37, was sentenced during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Tucson to 360 months in prison with credit for 38 months served.

The case drew international attention when two AK-47s found at the scene were traced back to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives failed “Fast and Furious” gun investigation.

Reporting by Brad Poole; Writing by Dan Whitcomb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.