New York City man charged with murder of 8-year-old son

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City father was charged on Monday with the murder of his 8-year-old son who apparently had been strangled, police said.

The boy was found dead in their home in the city’s Queens borough on Sunday evening after police received a call reporting an emotionally disturbed person, representatives for the New York Police Department said.

The father, Boujeke Kenmoe, 41, was hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries and remained in stable condition, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the boy’s name was not being released until family could be notified. The boy’s mother was not present at the time of the killing, police added.