FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City man charged with murder of 8-year-old son
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 30, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New York City man charged with murder of 8-year-old son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City father was charged on Monday with the murder of his 8-year-old son who apparently had been strangled, police said.

The boy was found dead in their home in the city’s Queens borough on Sunday evening after police received a call reporting an emotionally disturbed person, representatives for the New York Police Department said.

The father, Boujeke Kenmoe, 41, was hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries and remained in stable condition, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the boy’s name was not being released until family could be notified. The boy’s mother was not present at the time of the killing, police added.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.