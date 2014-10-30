FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey man whose son, 4, fatally shot neighbor, pleads guilty
#U.S.
October 30, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey man whose son, 4, fatally shot neighbor, pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey father whose 4-year-old son shot and killed a 6-year-old neighbor pleaded guilty on Thursday to endangering the welfare of children by keeping unsecured firearms, authorities said.

Anthony Senatore, 35, of Toms River will be sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to a statement by Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor James McClain.

On April 8, 2013, Senatore’s son found a loaded .22 caliber rifle in his father’s bedroom and shot Brandon Holt in the head, the statement said. Holt died the following day at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Senatore was found to have five unsecured guns that were accessible to his children, the prosecutor said.

His sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst

