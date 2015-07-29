FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressman Fattah says 'never participated in illegal activity'
July 29, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Congressman Fattah says 'never participated in illegal activity'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah, who was indicted on Wednesday in a racketeering conspiracy case, said in a statement that he had “never participated in any illegal activity” or misused taxpayer dollars while in office.

“I will proudly continue to serve my constituents and look forward to helping millions more,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said, adding that he was stepping down from a committee leadership post. “I am confident that I will be cleared of these charges.”

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

