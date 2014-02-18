FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. woman sentenced to life for murder, kidnap of fetus
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 18, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. woman sentenced to life for murder, kidnap of fetus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts woman convicted of killing her pregnant roommate and kidnapping her victim’s fetus was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Julie Corey, 39, had been accused of beating and strangling Darlene Haynes to death in Worcester in 2009 before cutting the fetus out of her body and passing the baby off as her own.

Haynes was 23 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed. The child, a girl, survived and is now living with her biological father.

Corey was found with her boyfriend and the baby in New Hampshire days after the murder, after having convinced her boyfriend the child was hers, prosecutors had said.

Corey was convicted in Worcester Superior Court last week after a three-week trial. A court clerk said on Tuesday that Corey was sentenced to a mandatory term of life without parole.

Corey had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her lawyers said prosecutors had failed to follow up on leads that could have implicated others in the crime.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.