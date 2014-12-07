FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida authorities arrest suspect accused of triple homicide
December 7, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Florida authorities arrest suspect accused of triple homicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect was arrested on Saturday in western Florida where he is accused of killing his wife and her friend before shooting dead a pastor at a church, police said.

Authorities took Andres “Andy” Avalos, 33, into custody in wooded area behind a motor home in Bradenton, Florida and charged him with the three homicides, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Avalos is accused of shooting dead pastor James “Tripp” Battle, 31, at Bayshore Baptist Church after killing his own wife and her friend at a nearby home.

Police have not said how Amber Avalos, 33, and Denise Potter, 46, died.

Amber Avalos was the nursery and children’s director at the church and had six children with her husband, according to the church’s website. The children were all safe, police have said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
