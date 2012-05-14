FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Idaho University football player killed in Los Angeles
May 14, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

Idaho University football player killed in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A wide receiver for the University of Idaho football team, whose family moved to California from New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, was shot dead at a party in Los Angeles over the weekend, the school said.

Ken McRoyal, 22, had joined the University of Idaho team last year as a walk-on player without a scholarship, but had earned a scholarship for the coming school year. He had six receptions for 35 yards in the 2011 season.

“It’s a devastating loss,” University of Idaho Vandals coach Robb Akey said in a statement. “We’ve lost a brother, a teammate, a family member.”

The shooting occurred early on Sunday at a residential party in Los Angeles, just east of downtown, following an argument, police said.

The shooter fled, and police had not determined a motive for the killing, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said. Police did not immediately identify the victim, but University of Idaho officials confirmed it was McRoyal.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho: Editing by Cynthia Johnston

