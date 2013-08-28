FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shooter in Fort Hood massacre sentenced to death
#U.S.
August 28, 2013 / 7:07 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Major Nidal Malik Hasan, the U.S. Army psychiatrist charged in a mass shooting, is seen in a courtroom sketch on the opening day of his trial at the U.S. Army post in Fort Hood, Texas, August 6, 2013. Hasan is representing himself at his long-awaited trial for killing 13 U.S. soldiers in 2009. REUTERS/Brigitte Woosley

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - A military jury on Wednesday sentenced U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan to death by lethal injection for killing 13 people and wounding 31 others in a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas.

The jury of 13 officers deliberated a little more than two hours before deciding the punishment for the Army psychiatrist, who admitted to being the gunman and said he had switched sides in what he considered to be a U.S. war on Islam.

The U.S. military last executed a prisoner in 1961.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Gary Hill

