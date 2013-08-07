Accused Fort Hood shooter encouraging the death penalty: lawyer

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. Army psychiatrist accused of shooting dozens of soldiers at a Texas base in November 2009 is putting on a defense that is “encouraging” the death penalty, a lawyer on his standby defense team told a military judge on Wednesday.

Major Nidal Hasan, acting as his own lawyer, is “encouraging or working toward the death penalty,” defense lawyer Lt. Col. Kris Poppe told the judge. Poppe asked the judge to reduce the standby team’s role because the lawyers do not want to help facilitate the death penalty.

Hasan disputed the lawyer’s assertion, calling it “a twist of the facts.”