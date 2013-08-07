FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accused Fort Hood shooter encouraging the death penalty: lawyer
#U.S.
August 7, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Accused Fort Hood shooter encouraging the death penalty: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. Army psychiatrist accused of shooting dozens of soldiers at a Texas base in November 2009 is putting on a defense that is “encouraging” the death penalty, a lawyer on his standby defense team told a military judge on Wednesday.

Major Nidal Hasan, acting as his own lawyer, is “encouraging or working toward the death penalty,” defense lawyer Lt. Col. Kris Poppe told the judge. Poppe asked the judge to reduce the standby team’s role because the lawyers do not want to help facilitate the death penalty.

Hasan disputed the lawyer’s assertion, calling it “a twist of the facts.”

Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Daniel Trotta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
