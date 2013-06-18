FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accused Fort Hood gunman trial opening delayed into August
June 18, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

Accused Fort Hood gunman trial opening delayed into August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - The trial of a U.S. Army psychiatrist accused of killing 13 people in a shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009 will be delayed at least into early August from July, a military judge ruled on Tuesday.

Major Nidal Hasan, 42, who could face the death penalty for the shooting at the Army post, has been allowed to represent himself at the trial, which will open no earlier than August 6, the judge, Colonel Tara Osborn, ruled.

Opening statements had been scheduled to begin on July 1, after several delays, most recently because Hasan was allowed to relegate his military lawyers to an advisory role.

Reporting by Don Bolding at Fort Hood; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Paul Thomasch

